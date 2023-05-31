Chevron shareholders reject proposals on climate at annual general meeting















HOUSTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Oil major Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) shareholders overwhelmingly voted against proposals on climate, including emissions.

About 90.4% of preliminary votes cast were against a proposal to set a medium-term scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.

Shareholder voted in favor of reelecting all directors to the board at the annual general meeting.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.