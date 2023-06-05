Comment: On World Environment Day, it's time for brands to cut the greenwash and get serious about the plastic crisis

[1/3] A garbage recycler protests in front of Coca-Cola's offices in demand for a recycling law that includes them and against funding for private recycling systems, in Buenos Aires, Argentina June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian















June 5 - The second round of global plastics treaty negotiations began in Paris with resistance last week, as divisions over procedure rules frustratingly slowed progress towards substantive negotiations on the content of the first-ever international treaty on plastic pollution. It is a picture that reflects both the truly transformational significance of this treaty, and the scale of the task in developing this ground-breaking agreement.

Meanwhile, companies, financial institutions, policymakers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and consumers around the world are taking to social media to celebrate World Environment Day, which is – aptly – focused on the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. The campaign aims to “showcase how countries, businesses and individuals are learning to use the material more sustainably, offering hope that one day, plastic pollution will be history”.

This represents a growing and welcome awareness of the urgent need to stem the plastic crisis across value chains. In just the past month, we have seen a new investor coalition managing $10 trillion in assets, coordinated by the Dutch Association of Investors for Sustainable Development (VBDO), urging companies to cut their plastic consumption, and the G7 commit to ending plastic pollution by 2040. A vision statement by the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty was endorsed by 102 companies, including Fidelity, Borealis and Danone, signalling their readiness to work towards “a circular economy in which plastic never becomes waste or pollution, and the value of products and materials is retained in the economy”.

Women sort through plastic bottles at a recycling plant in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

However, with increased awareness comes the risk that companies may be tempted by strategies that prioritise immediate improvement in brand optics but are not built on a foundation of transformative action.

In its Brand Audit Report 2018-2022, Break Free From Plastic named Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez International as the top five plastic polluters in the world. At the same time, several of these same corporations were in the firing line over their plastic-related environmental claims, which an investigation in 2022 by the Changing Markets Foundation called “a litany of misleading claims”.

Despite countless companies laying claim to “sustainable” plaudits in the past few years, an additional 6 million metric tonnes of waste was generated in 2021 compared with 2019 – still almost entirely made from fossil fuel-based “virgin” feedstocks. The gap between the volume of virgin plastic that is generated and the global capacity to manage plastic waste effectively remains vast. We cannot recycle our way out of the plastic crisis – and nor do we have time to waste on unsubstantiated claims and promises.

To be able to act with integrity and effectiveness, companies must develop a robust understanding of how they contribute to the plastic pollution crisis, the financial, commercial, legal and reputational impacts, opportunities and risks they must manage and the actions they intend to take to turn the situation around. Disclosure of this information, on an annual basis, is essential to showing that their plastics-related claims are valid. Critically, it also provides decision makers with clear, comprehensive, comparable data on the production, use and disposal of plastics across the global economy.

How does this relate to the negotiations in Paris? If harnessed correctly, the global plastics treaty presents an opportunity for real change across the private sector. After the Paris Agreement, climate-related disclosure increased by 233%, and the number of companies setting science-based targets has skyrocketed in the last three years, paving the way for governments around the world to mandate climate disclosure for companies and financial institutions.

Smoke billows from a petrochemical plant in Japan. An additional 6 million tonnes of waste was generated in 2021 compared with 2019, almost all of it from fossil fuel-based feedstocks. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The good news is that we have the capability and existing frameworks to achieve the same for plastic pollution, but we must rapidly scale their use. What we need now is for policymakers to cement mandatory corporate plastics disclosure as a core mechanism of the global plastics treaty to ensure that the corporate ambition that is starting to increase actually turns into action and that we have a mechanism to track progress globally.

Of course, multilateral policy often takes years to develop and implement, and we don’t have years to wait. Companies must start now. Earlier this year, we at CDP requested 7,000 of the world’s biggest plastic polluters to disclose on their plastic-related impacts for the first time, through our water security questionnaire.

We know that environmental disclosure works: 38% of first-time disclosers have emission reduction targets in place, but by just their third year of disclosure, this number rises to 69%. Whilst many elements of the global plastics treaty are under debate, it is clear that plastic-related disclosure at scale will be the foundation of transformative action to end plastic pollution and waste.

As the world steps closer to a historic plastics agreement, tackling the full lifecycle of plastic pollution offers us all a huge opportunity to transition to a sustainable economy, an economy in which businesses innovate and communities thrive.

Companies must act now to get ahead of regulation, boost their competitive advantage, and build trust amongst their stakeholders. At the same time, investors, policymakers and consumers alike must use the momentum of global plastics treaty negotiations and World Environment Day to call on companies to disclose their plastic-related impacts if we are to be in with a winning chance of beating plastic pollution.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Ethical Corporation Magazine, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.