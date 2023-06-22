EU's von der Leyen urges world to examine global carbon pricing

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The international community must look at ways of introducing global carbon pricing to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a summit in Paris on Thursday.

Von der Leyen also said that the world needed to expand the greenhouse gas emissions that are covered by a carbon price to support the energy transition, calling the current percentage of emissions covered by a price "almost nothing".

