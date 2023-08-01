German talks with EU on power plant subsidies progressing - econ ministry

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany's talks with the European Commission on setting up a subsidies framework for hydrogen and gas power plants have made progress but there is no final agreement yet, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Germany wants to use hydrogen and gas power plants as part of a plan to add 23.8 gigawatt (GW) of capacity to cover renewable energy gaps but has been at odds with Brussels on how to approve state subsidies for them.

"The progress made with the European Commission is a first important step, which does not mean that the intended measures have already been approved," the ministry said in a statement, adding that consultations would start by the end of the summer.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Matthias Williams

