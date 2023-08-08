Germany expects higher income from CO2 levy in 2024 - draft

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany expects higher income from a planned increase in the carbon dioxide levy that customers have to pay for heating with gas and oil or refuelling their cars, according to a government draft seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

In its draft economic plan for the climate and transformation fund, a supplementary budget to push green investments, Germany expects revenues from the national CO2 charge of 10.9 billion euros ($11.9 billion) in 2024, a year-on-year increase of around 27%.

Driving this is a planned hike in the CO2 levy to 40 euros per tonne from 30 euros currently, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Germany's climate and transformation fund has earmarked 57.6 billion euros in investments for 2024, according to the draft by Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Of the sum, 18.8 billion euros are to be spent on making buildings more energy efficient, the draft showed, while 4 billion euros have been set aside for the semiconductor sector in the wake of major investment decisions by foreign players.

Around 3.8 billion euros will go to the hydrogen industry, the draft showed.

Overall, the climate and transformation fund has budgeted 177.5 billion euros for the period between 2023 and 2026.

($1 = 0.9134 euros)

