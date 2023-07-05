Italy orders to reduce to minimum coal-fired power plants production

Companies Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Follow

ROME, July 5 (Reuters) - Italy's energy minister has ordered to stop electricity production from fuel oil and cut to minimum the operations of coal-fired power stations as the country scales back emergency measures triggered last year to tackle the energy crisis.

"Gas storages 82% full at the end of June and an increased production of energy from renewables allowed us to activate these new provisions that combine two great objectives: speeding up decarbonisation while guaranteeing our country's energy security," Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni















