Polish development bank BGK to finance small nuclear reactors

WARSAW, July 12 (Reuters) - Poland's BGK will lend 500 million euros ($551 million) to help finance the building of small nuclear reactors, the state-owned development bank said on Wednesday.

Poland's biggest refiner Orlen (PKN.WA) and chemicals company Synthos plan to deploy the country's first small reactors by 2030 as Poland shifts to nuclear power to reduce its carbon emissions and gradually phase out coal.

The funds will be lent to MS Galleon, which owns Synthos.

"Engaging in projects that will contribute to increasing Poland's energy security is an element of BGK's business strategy," BGK board member Marek Tomczuk said in a statement.

"We are convinced that energy generation based on small nuclear reactors... will be an important aspect of Poland's energy transformation."

MS Galeon can allocate 440 million euros, repayable over 10 years, to the programme for the construction of small nuclear reactors, BGK said.

The remaining funds will be allocated to the Barlinek Group, which is controlled by MS Galleon and which produces wooden floors.

Orlen Synthos Green Energy, the joint venture which plans to deploy the reactors, said in April that the U.S. Export-Import Bank and U.S International Development Finance Corporation may lend up to $4 billion.

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Devika Syamnath

