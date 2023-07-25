Singapore's Keppel, HSBC sign agreement for decarbonisation solutions

July 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corporation (KPLM.SI) said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with HSBC (HSBA.L) for pursuing energy transition opportunities aimed at reducing emissions in Greater Bay Area and across Asia.

The agreement, signed between Keppel's infrastructure division and HSBC's Hong Kong office, will focus on scaling up low-carbon solutions in cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and help users save costs and achieve energy efficiency.

Keppel's sustainability offerings and HSBC's ability to provide green financing will help the parties accelerate relevant climate change solutions, they said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.