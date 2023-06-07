Commercial Bank of Dubai gives price guidance for $500 mln green bonds















DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD.DU) is expected to raise $500 million through a debut sale of green bonds, for which initial price guidance was around 175 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

The five-year bonds are expected to price later on Wednesday, the document on the debt sale from one of the arranging banks showed.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely











