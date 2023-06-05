Commercial Bank of Dubai plans debut green bonds - document
DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD.DU) has hired banks to arrange a debut sale of U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds, a bank document showed on Monday.
Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Natixis and Standard Chartered will hold investor calls on Monday and Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.
A five-year benchmark-sized issuance - typically at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessViaplay shares plunge 60% as outlook worsens, replaces CEO
Shares of Swedish streaming company Viaplay Group fell by 60% on Monday to a record low after warning of a weakening business environment as rising living costs dent demand, and announced it was replacing its chief executive.