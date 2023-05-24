Comparability needed in climate company disclosures, says BoE's Bailey















LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Climate-related company disclosures being written in different parts of the world must have a common thread of comparability to give confidence that the objectives of net-zero economy can be reached, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Disclosure standards are being finalised by the European Union and United States, and by the International Sustainability Standards Board on the global level, which Britain will apply.

"I emphasise strongly... there has to be a spine running through it, if you like, a common spine with sustainability and disclosure standards, which means that there is not only broad comparability but broad confidence that we are achieving these objectives," Bailey told a Net Zero Delivery summit in London.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.