EU countries consider ammonia opt-out in landmark renewable energy law















BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - EU countries will on Friday consider whether to add a loophole allowing nuclear power to be used in ammonia production to a landmark law on expanding renewable energy, diplomatic sources said, after pressure from states including France.

A group led by France has held up approval of the European Union's renewable energy targets, pushing for more favourable treatment of CO2-free nuclear energy and an opt-out for ammonia plants that may struggle to switch from gas.

EU countries' ambassadors discussed on Wednesday a proposal to exempt some ammonia plants from the targets, allowing them to switch instead to fuels made using nuclear energy, which is CO2-free but not renewable.

Countries would meet again on Friday to decide on the proposal, diplomats said, but some had already raised concerns about altering the text of the renewable energy law, a deal on which was agreed by EU states and lawmakers this year.

That agreement, which took months to negotiate, was supposed to be final. It was also not clear on Wednesday if the European Parliament would support the change.

If passed, the law will commit the EU to get 42.5% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

France has said Europe's shift to green energy will require hydrogen produced from both renewables and nuclear, and EU laws should reflect member states' right to pick their own energy mix.

Other countries, including Germany and Spain, argue mixing nuclear into the renewable energy law would undermine efforts to massively expand wind and solar.

A draft of the proposed carve-out, seen by Reuters, said certain ammonia plants could be excluded, so long as they plan to cut fossil fuel-based hydrogen usage.

The proposal could allow those ammonia plants to shift to hydrogen produced from nuclear energy, instead of requiring them to swap in renewable fuels as planned.

Diplomats said the carve-out was unlikely to convince all of the countries that had held up the law, many in Eastern Europe with nuclear energy interests, and some who have said the goals are simply too ambitious.

Reporting by Kate Abnett and Julia Payne; Editing by Alexander Smith











