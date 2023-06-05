Europe must help Africa grow with low-carbon tech, Italian minister says















MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Europe must help Africa achieve economic growth using technologies which are much less polluting than the ones that helped developed economies flourish, Italian Energy and Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Monday.

Speaking about the strong relationship that Italy has with some north African countries from where Rome imports a significant quantity of gas, Pichetto Fratin said that the tie-up with the continent should extend beyond energy trades.

Fratin mentioned the so-called 'Mattei Plan', a strategy under which the government headed by right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aims to strengthen the role of Italy in the Mediterranean and turn the country into a hub for natural gas.

"The Mattei Plan is not just about energy ... there must be an extra step to create the conditions under which we help these countries grow economically without using those tools that have allowed us to become rich," Pichetto Fratin said speaking at an event organised by La Repubblica newspaper.

Pichetto said that the responsibility that Italy has towards Africa should be shared with Europe and other developed countries.

"This is a duty that both Europe and North America have for Africa".

Enrico Mattei, the founder of state-controlled energy group Eni (ENI.MI), created privileged business relationships with several north African countries soon after the end of World War Two.

As an example of an initiative to help Africa grow with low-carbon technologies, the minister cited the recent strategy of Eni to invest in agri-business ventures in the continent to get feedstock for its biofuel production.

Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Alistair Bell











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.