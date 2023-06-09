Germany's Enpal gets $462 mln in renewable energy debt funding















FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - German photovoltaics leasing firm Enpal on Friday said it received 430 million euros ($462.55 million) in debt funding from investors including BlackRock (BLK.N), DWS and ING (INGA.AS).

"Our financing partners across the world represent a crucial pillar of our strategy to supply our customers with the best possible renewable energy solutions and to become independent," said Enpal co-founder and chief investment officer Viktor Wingert.

($1 = 0.9296 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing bz Miranda Murray











