Germany's Enpal gets $462 mln in renewable energy debt funding
FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - German photovoltaics leasing firm Enpal on Friday said it received 430 million euros ($462.55 million) in debt funding from investors including BlackRock (BLK.N), DWS and ING (INGA.AS).
"Our financing partners across the world represent a crucial pillar of our strategy to supply our customers with the best possible renewable energy solutions and to become independent," said Enpal co-founder and chief investment officer Viktor Wingert.
($1 = 0.9296 euros)
