India has raised issues regarding Germany's green hydrogen tender, official says
NEW DELHI, June 28 (Reuters) - India has discussed issues raised by industry regarding Germany's green hydrogen purchase tender with the European nation, the renewable energy secretary said on Wednesday.
Members of industry in India found aspects of the tender "slightly restrictive", the secretary said, adding that suggestions regarding the tender are under consideration.
