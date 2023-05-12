ISS backs one of Icahn's nominees for Illumina
May 12 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday recommended that gene-sequencing giant Illumina Inc's (ILMN.O) shareholders vote for activist investor Carl Icahn's nominee Andrew Teno.
Teno has served on the boards of FirstEnergy (FE.N) and Southwest Gas (SWX.N) and ISS recommended that he replace Illumina's Chairman John Thompson.
ISS, however, recommended against the others nominated by Ichan and recommended shareholders withhold support from Thompson and dissident nominees Vincent Intrieri and Jesse Lynn.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- Macro MattersJapanese firms hike wages by 3.89% this year -Nikkei
Japanese companies raised wages by 3.89% on average this year, the fastest pace of increase in three decades, according to a survey conducted by Nikkei newspaper that ran on Saturday.
- BusinessSnow falls in Spain after long drought and early heat wave
Snow fell in parts of northern Spain on Friday after months without any rain and high temperatures which made it feel more like summer than spring.