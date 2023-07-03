Factbox: Italy sends Brussels new energy, climate goals for 2030

July 3 (Reuters) - Italy has sent its revised energy and climate plan to Brussels indicating it will need to invest more and step up efforts to meet a European Union 2030 target for lower carbon emissions.

The document prepared by the energy ministry and seen by Reuters said that the country's coal-fired power plants will be shut by 2025, except in Sardinia.

The government will hold talks with the European Commission aimed at reaching a binding version of the plan by June 2024.

Below are the key 2030 targets indicated by Italy in the document submitted to Brussels:

REDUCTION IN CO2 EMISSIONS

*** In the ESR sectors - transport, housing, agriculture, waste, services and the energy-light industries - Italy expects to cut emissions by 35-37% versus 43.7% required by the European Union.

*** In the ETS sectors - power and energy-intensive industry - Italy expects to cut emissions by 62%, in line with the EU goal.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY

*** Final energy consumption: 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) versus 94.4 MTOE required by the EU.

RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES

*** Italy sees renewables covering 40% of total energy consumption (30% in previous plan presented in 2020).

*** Italy sees renewables covering 65% of electricity production(55% in 2020 plan).

*** Heating and air conditioning from renewable sources: 37% (34% in previous plan).

*** Energy from renewable sources in the transport sector: 31% (17% in previous plan).

*** Hydrogen produced without carbon emissions: 42% (0% in previous targets). In total Italy expects to produce 250 kton of hydrogen, equal to a capacity of 3 gigawatt (GW) of electrolyser.

RENEWABLE CAPACITY TO BE INSTALLED BY 2030

*** Solar: 79.921 megawatt (MW) (from 22.594 MW in 2021).

*** Wind: 28.140 MW (11.290 MW in 2021), of which 2.100 offshore (0 in 2021)

*** Hydroelectric: 19.172 MW (19.172 MW in 2021).

Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, Enrico Sciacovelli, Francesca Landini; editing by Christina Fincher















