Italy's Maire Tecnimont signs 'green energy' deal with Azerbaijan















ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont (MTCM.MI) said on Wednesday it would work with the government of Azerbaijan on possible joint projects on renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy transition.

A memorandum of understanding was signed during an energy conference in Baku by Azeri Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov and Maire Tecnimont CEO Alessandro Bernini, the Italian company said.

The two sides agreed to "evaluate business opportunities in the green energy arena, namely in renewable energy, carbon footprint reduction of existing assets, carbon capture utilization and storage, as well as in the development and implementation of low-carbon, waste to energy, green hydrogen technologies and biofuels," Maire said in a statement.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











