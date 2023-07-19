Comment: The impact of nature risk on credit ratings is a wake-up call for investors

July 17 - In a world increasingly driven by economic interdependencies, market shocks and the nature-climate crisis, understanding the intricate relationships that govern investment risk are paramount. The assessment of nature- and climate-related risk are now an indispensable part of the investment decision-making process, and credit ratings, especially for sovereign nations, are an important contributing factor. These forward-looking assessments by credit rating agencies regarding the ability and willingness of countries to meet their financial obligations (or not) are a key input into investment decisions.

External shocks, such as the global financial crisis of 2007–2008, have historically affected the ability and willingness of different sovereigns to meet such obligations. But what about other shocks – anticipated or otherwise? As humanity continues to march headlong into an ever-intensifying nature-climate crisis, assessing sovereign risk exposure and its relation to climate change and biodiversity loss becomes increasingly vital.

A recent analysis conducted by Planet Tracker and the London School of Economics, which follows an earlier analysis published last year, has shed light on how countries' reliance on natural resource exports has an impact on their sovereign credit ratings and resilience to global economic disruption. The findings have far-reaching implications for bond markets and call for urgent attention from investors to integrate nature risk into their decision-making processes.

They reveal a disconcerting trend: countries heavily dependent on natural resource exports, particularly non-renewable resources such as oil and minerals, have experienced a significant decline in their credit ratings on average since the 2008 financial crisis. Countries such as Nigeria (mineral fuels including oil) and Zimbabwe (gems and precious metals) witnessed a decline of one full letter credit score every 4.2 years, making them more vulnerable to financial risks and less resilient to economic shocks compared with countries with less reliance on nature for exports, such as France and Singapore.

An oil tanker at a fuel depot in the commercial city of Lagos, Nigeria. Countries heavily dependent on natural non-renewable resource exports such as oil and minerals have seen their credit ratings decline. REUTERS/George Esiri

On the other hand, exporters of renewable natural resources, including agricultural products, have maintained relatively stable credit ratings during the same period such as Paraguay (soy products) and Kenya (tea and flowers).

New Zealand and Iceland stand out as examples of nations highly dependent on renewable resource exports that have maintained stable credit ratings. The success of these countries could be attributed to a proactive approach to sustainable management of their natural resources. For instance, New Zealand has implemented policies that emphasise conservation, sustainable agriculture and renewable energy development.

Meanwhile, it has long been asserted that countries heavily dependent on non-renewable resources experience higher economic volatility, which in turn negatively affects their creditworthiness and fiscal stability. This further reinforces the notion that non-renewable, nature-dependent economies face significant obstacles in obtaining climate-related financing and managing future shocks.

The recognition of the critical role that biodiversity and natural resources play in the economy has grown significantly among investors and policymakers. Estimates even indicate that nature loss puts a staggering $58 trillion at risk. As global institutions take measures to protect nature, it becomes imperative for financial institutions to comprehend the vital link between natural resources in the economy and long-term bond performance.

Sheep on a farm in the Wairarapa region of New Zealand, which has implemented policies that emphasise conservation, sustainable agriculture and renewable energy development. REUTERS/Naomi Tajitsu

This report serves as a clarion call for investors to reassess their investment strategies and integrate nature risk into their decision-making processes. Without a thorough understanding of this critical factor, financiers risk operating in the dark in a world increasingly dependent on natural capital.

Understanding the financial materiality of this nature dependency enables investors to mitigate their risks while ensuring the long-term stability of those economies reliant on natural resources. Investors in the fixed-income market would be unwise to ignore the implications of nature dependency on credit ratings, whether intentional or not, and potentially leaving their portfolios exposed.

On the other hand, understanding the risks associated with nature-dependent economies allows investors to identify sectors and industries that are actively working towards sustainable practices and diversify their portfolios accordingly. It enables them to support companies and projects that are resilient to environmental challenges and contribute to a more sustainable future. By ignoring this data, investors may miss out on emerging investment opportunities and hinder the advancement of sustainable finance.

More broadly, policymakers and credit rating agencies should also heed the warnings provided by these studies. By considering nature risk and aligning financial strategies with sustainable practices, we can navigate the complexities of a nature-dependent world in our attempts to secure a resilient and prosperous future.

