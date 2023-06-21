Comment: Why business leaders are calling on the EU to pass the Nature Restoration Law

June 20 - The world stands on the precipice of dual nature and climate catastrophes. These are crises of our own making, born of years of unsustainable practices, yet we have the power to change course. The European Union’s proposed Nature Restoration Law, which last week narrowly survived after a knife-edge vote in the European Parliament’s environment committee, is a significant step towards doing just that.

Now that EU's member states have agreed a common position for the European Council's negotiations with the European Parliament on the law, the latter must overcome internal hurdles and focus on ensuring it is coherent and robust before the final vote in July.

The climate crisis is exacerbating biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse: rising temperatures, changes in precipitation patterns and extreme weather is damaging ecosystem resilience. On the other hand, the destruction of nature is a key driver of climate change, as ecosystems serve as vital carbon sinks and play a critical role in urban and rural climate adaptation. These interlinked crises are increasingly affecting our economy. As the European Central Bank board member Frank Elderson highlighted in a blog last week: “Nature loss is becoming a growing financial risk that cannot be ignored.”

The European Central Bank is not the only one to assess the economic risks of nature loss. In 2020, De Nederlandsche Bank was the first central bank to quantify the extent to which the financial institutions it oversees are exposed to risks from biodiversity loss. In 2021, Banque de France followed suit with an assessment of impacts and dependencies of ecosystem services in the French financial system.

The results of these studies are worrying: in Europe alone, three million companies are highly dependent on at least one ecosystem service. Losing these ecosystem services would translate into critical economic concerns. On the other hand, the World Economic Forum estimates that nature-positive products and services could generate up to $10 trillion annually for businesses, highlighting the enormous potential environmental conservation could provide the global economy.

A tourist bus rides past a thermometer displaying 49 degrees Celsius (120.2 Fahrenheit) in Madrid in July 2022. Cities network Eurocities is calling on the EU to finalise the nature restoration legislation as they adapt to the impacts of climate change. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

That is why in recent weeks, many European companies and investors have expressed unprecedented support for the EU Nature Restoration Law: this legislation could be a critical step to increasing economic resilience. If the law does get adopted, it will take the EU one step closer to establishing a legislative framework to implement the landmark Global Biodiversity Framework and address the intertwined nature and climate crises.

The Nature Restoration Law aims to repair the damage done to European ecosystems by restoring at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and, ultimately, all ecosystems in need of restoration. The proposed law underlines how the economic activities on which millions depend, from fisheries and agriculture to tourism and energy production, are tied to the health of our ecosystems.

As the final vote in the European Parliament on the law draws closer, MEPs must seek an effective outcome towards coherent and robust legislation that will give clear policy direction to businesses and investors.

The stakes are high. Some groups in the European Parliament, such as the European People’s Party (EPP), and some EU member states are concerned that the proposed law would negatively impact farmers and the renewable energy industry. But this dichotomy isn’t true. We must once and for all abandon the narrative that ambitious legislation will harm the communities who depend on its health.

Both WindEurope and SolarPower Europe, representing renewable industries, support the law and reassure EU decision-makers that nature restoration and renewable energy production can and should go hand in hand.

A French farmer walks in his field of wheat during harvesting. A coalition of 70 farming groups from across Europe have sent a letter tot he EU highlighting the need to tackle the drivers of biodiversity loss. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

And recently, a coalition of 70 farming groups from across Europe sent a letter to EU decision-makers explaining that drops in agricultural production are linked to animal diseases and droughts. They clearly highlighted that “to avoid worse food security threats, we must properly tackle the drivers of biodiversity loss and the climate crisis, through coordinated practical, legal and political action, not delay them.”

We agree with them. Regenerative and restorative approaches to agriculture – focused on nurturing and restoring soil health – could underpin food and water security as our climate becomes more volatile. This will not harm our farming and fishing communities. It will help protect them and their livelihoods. The Nature Restoration Law, a key component of the European Green Deal, seeks to tip the scales back towards equilibrium.

This is not only important for our rural ecosystems but will also help European cities to adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. That is why Eurocities, Europe’s biggest network of cities networks called on EU decision-makers to improve and finalise the legislation.

Businesses emphasise the urgent need for robust regulation to curb the dual crises of climate change and nature loss. As Michael Marks, head of investment stewardship and responsible investment integration, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), said: “Natural capital is indispensable to our global economy, but it is being destroyed at an alarming rate. This creates a long-term systemic market risk.”

However, environmental legislation is not merely a protective measure: it can spur innovation, transform businesses and drive sustainable economic growth. The adoption of the Nature Restoration Law and other EU environmental legislation are pivotal steps on this transformative journey.

The EU, with its history of progressive environmental legislation, has an opportunity to model global environmental leadership. The Nature Restoration Law could be a beacon for the rest of the world, demonstrating how ecological restoration and socio-economic development can coexist and deliver a competitive, sustainable and resilient economy.

By taking courageous leadership now and passing the Nature Restoration Law, we can begin the transition to a nature-positive, net-zero and equitable future. It's not just an opportunity: it's an imperative. Our planet and our economy cannot afford to wait.















Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Ethical Corporation Magazine, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.