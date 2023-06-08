Kristin Rechberger: 'To save the oceans we need to map their true value, then share the wealth'

Summary The latest expedition in National Geographic's Pristine Seas initiative has set sail in quest to map and protect the world's oceans

June 7 - In May, a retrofitted expedition armed with ocean scientists and the National Geographic logo loosed its moorings and slid quietly into the Pacific Ocean. It is the latest expedition in the Pristine Seas project, which works with Indigenous and local communities, governments, the research community and other partners to help protect vital places in the ocean.

For the next five years, the crew of the E/V Argo will scope the deep seas around the central and western Pacific Islands, using “drop” cameras and remote-operated robots to explore depths of up to 6,000 metres, Since 2008, the program has conducted 38 expeditions around the world and helped establish 26 marine reserves, spanning more than 6.5 million square kilometers of ocean..

One person who will be watching E/V Argo's progress closely is Kristin Rechberger. The former documentary film maker and head of global programmes and partnerships at the National Geographic Society left in 2012 to found nature advisory firm Dynamic Planet. The Washington DC-based firms helps advance markets to protect and restore nature, and has partnered with Pristine Seas since its inception.

The latest expedition is a timely one. Last December, delegates from nearly 200 nations agreed the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which commits global governments to ensure at least 30% of coastal and marine areas are “effectively conserved and managed” by 2030 (the so-called 30x30 target).

With only around 7% of the world’s oceans currently enjoying official protection status, a quadrupling of coverage is needed to hit this new target by the end of the decade. But even if lines are drawn and protection zones are extended, will the planet’s marine ecosystems be secure for the long term?

Kristin Rechberger, CEO of Washington D.C.-based nature advisory Dynamic Planet. Handout via REUTERS

It's unlikely, says Rechberger. We’ve been “taking out everything we want from the oceans, and putting in everything we don’t want” for decades, she notes. Unless this model changes and a more sustainable system replaces it, the ongoing degradation of our oceans is set to continue.

The statistics make grim reading. According to the United Nations, overfishing affects more than a third of all global fish stocks (up from 10% in 1974). Volumes of plastic waste, meanwhile, are at a record 12 million or so tonnes per year (a number that could potentially double by the end of the decade).

Rechberger has no illusions about the difficulties but maintains that if a “transformational approach” was taken to the redesign of the ocean economy, the steady decline in marine health could be stalled.

So, where to start? By incentivising the people who depend on marine environments for their livelihoods to protect and ideally restore them. Say “ocean economy” and a common response is to think solely of fishing. While fisheries are certainly important (providing around 57 million jobs worldwide), the scope is much wider. Add in aquaculture, ports and shipping, technology, tourism, and renewable energies such as off-shore wind, hydro, and tidal, and estimates put the number of livelihoods at three billion.

However most never see the full benefits, Rechberger says: “If you look at the history of the ocean, there have been very few beneficiaries, which is why it’s vital to make it more equitable.”

The first step is to map scientifically what those marine riches are, as well as where the key threats and vulnerability lie, she argues.

Tourists visit the world famous Maya bay in Thailand. The ocean economy covers a wide scope including tourism. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Only last month, findings published in the journal Current Biology pointed to the presence of at least 5,142 unknown species in the central and eastern Pacific. Hence, the importance of initiatives such as Pristine Seas.

Not every mapping exercise requires a submarine-full of marine biologists. Existing databases, coupled with emerging digital technologies (such as the satellite monitoring tool, Global Fishing Watch), offer a fairly good idea of the main issues at play in marine and coastal environments.

The opportunities for regenerative ocean business models are prodigious, she states. Most are based on applying more sustainable approaches to existing ocean-based industries such as food, energy, tourism, and transport.

She cites the example of Cabo Pulmo, located on the east cape of Baja California Sur, Mexico, which over the last two decades has pursued a community-led model to design a tourism industry that works for the local population.

“They decided that they would switch from fishing into eco-tourism, not only because it would be better for nature, but because they could make more money themselves by having people visit their miraculous marine bounty than by fishing it,” she explains.

Fishermen pull a basket filled with anchovies aboard a fishing boat on the Pacific Ocean. Overfishing affects more than a third of global fish stocks. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

In direct contrast to this regenerative approach is the prospect of mining the seabed for commercially valuable minerals. Environmentalists warn that the inevitable destruction to deep sea habitats, coupled with the associated creation of sediment plumes and potentially contaminated wastewater, could devastate marine species.

Indeed, so little is known either about the ecosystem of the deep sea or the repercussions of even initial scoping exercises that The Ocean Foundation, a U.S. charity, questions if an “adequate baseline” can even be arrived at.

an alternative vision is presented by the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, an initiative of 17 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Norway, the UK and the U.S. The panel, whose stated goal is to “give a blue boost” to the global economy, says the world’s seas present exciting untapped opportunities in areas such as medicines, animal feed, fuel, new materials and carbon sequestration.

The returns are not to be scoffed at. According to the panel’s finance stream, whose work Dynamic Planet fed into as a specialist adviser, every $1 invested in healthy ocean actions nets a return of $5 in benefits – a term that encompasses social, health and environmental outcomes as well as the purely economic.

Shipping and renewable energy form part of the ocean economy. REUTERS/David Moir

One of the most notable of these benefits relates to heat absorption. The world’s oceans have captured an estimated 93% of additional stored heat in the climate system over the last 50 years. Now, scientists fear that they could be reaching their absorption capacity, causing this heat trapping effect to stall or, even worse, reverse.

Real and present threats of this nature are why Rechberger believes the levers of public policy need to be pulled. Compelling as the economic arguments are for a more sustainable ocean economy, the truth is that business-as-usual still pays – for now, at least.

“We need new legislation or improved legislation to help with the transition,” she states. “Likewise, we need to work with governments and others to get the pieces to fit holistically in place.”

The appetite to act on the part of policymakers is high, she insists, especially since the signing of the new Global Biodiversity Framework. As to be expected from a framework that is largely national in scope, most legislative interventions relate to individual countries. The challenge for the future is joining these up.

The same, incidentally, is true for the private sector, she adds: “We are seeing different business leadership, but in the vast majority of cases it is broken down industry by industry … it’s important to remember that the 30x30 target is international, not by individual country or industry.”

When the E/V Argo finally completes its mission, the countdown to 2030 will be a matter of months away. In that sense, Rechberger’s company is aptly named: only dynamic action now will secure the blue planet’s long-term sustainability. Everything else is but a drop in the water.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Ethical Corporation Magazine, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.