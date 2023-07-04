Moet Hennessy’s Sandrine Sommer: ‘EU food companies need a strong law for soil health’

Summary Leaked draft of EU Soil Health Law indicates EU has swerved binding obligations to tackle soil erosion and pollution

July 3 - Summer marks a nervous time for Europe’s winemakers. The vines have flowered, the pollinated blooms have dispersed and the onset of ripening (la véraison) has already begun. The fate of the harvest now rests on the weather: the better the sun, the fatter their final fruit.

Adding to their nerves is confusion over an upcoming vote in the European Parliament over soil protection. A leaked draft of the EU Soil Health Law, which is due to be released by the European Commission on Wednesday, suggests that EU policymakers have rowed back on calls by progressive businesses and environmentalists to introduce binding obligations on companies.

Back in March, a host of business associations and leading companies – including Unilever, Nestle, Danone and Arla Foods – joined with green groups and leading academics in signing an open letter strongly endorsing a tough stance on issues such as soil erosion and pollution.

The logic for giving soil similar robust legal protections as that enjoyed by water, air and the marine environment points to the vital role of soil in agricultural production. Healthy soils create healthy plants, which fuel the health of all living beings on Earth’s land hemisphere (95% of the human diet starts in the earth).

Among the private-sector backers for a more "ambitious” version of the proposed soil health law is Moët Hennessy, the Paris-headquartered champagne, wine and spirits producer. Moet Hennessy, which forms part of the luxury products conglomerate, LVMH, argues that a tough line by legislators would provide a “framework and guidelines for everybody” to accelerate action on soil protection and regeneration.

“With global warming, preserving and restoring soil health is more urgent than ever. This goes hand in hand with the restoration of biodiversity and efforts put in place to reduce our carbon footprint,” the company said in a statement. “We hope that the proposal expected this week will live up to the expectations and that legislators find common ground to progress on nature restoration.”

In an interview last month, Sandrine Sommer, chief sustainability officer at the French beverage giant, explained why she is so keen on seeing the legislation passed.

The company's iconic products, including famous names Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon, Krug and Hennessy cognac – depend on more than just abundant summer sunshine. As with all arable crops, fresh water and fertile soil also critical ingredients, and the latter has been facing particular decline in recent decades. According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, 33% of the world’s soils are already degraded, with a further 57% in danger of becoming so by 2050.

Again, the main causes are not difficult to pinpoint. High on the list is the switch to an ever-more intensive model of commercial agriculture. Practices such as continuous cultivation, overgrazing, deforestation and the widespread use of toxic chemicals leave soils both exhausted and polluted.

Climate change and the extreme weather events that accompany it also play their part. Most dramatic is the effect of flash flooding, which causes nutrient-rich topsoil to wash away, leaving fertility levels severely depleted. Droughts similarly reduce fertility by slowing down the activity of soil biota, thus disrupting important ecosystem processes such as decomposition and nutrient cycling.

Arguably, winegrowers are perhaps not as vulnerable to poor soil fertility as other agricultural producers. Indeed, poor soils are often credited with making better wines because the vines end up working harder to grow, resulting in a more concentrated, flavoursome fruit.

Where poor soil health can have a major impact on quality and yield, however, is when its physical properties are compromised. Changes to soil structure (i.e. the size of soil particles) and soil depth, for example, can result in drainage problems and vulnerability to drought.

For Moët Hennessy’s chief sustainability officer, the most obvious overlap between soil health and viniculture relates to climate change. Healthy soils act as carbon sinks, she explains; a function that depletes as soils become degraded and their sequestered carbon (contained in plant roots, plant residues and other organic solids) is released.

Scientists at Ohio State University’s Carbon Management and Sequestration Center estimate that the practice of land tilling for the purposes of agricultural cultivation has already reduced the original carbon stock of the world’s soils by between 50% and 70%.

The impacts on winemakers are already being felt. As summer temperatures increase and weather patterns turn more erratic, so are the delicate ecosystems – or terroir – that define wine production becoming disrupted.

“We can already see the effect of climate change on the quantity of our vines,” confirms Sommer. “Over the last 20 years, for example, our harvests have been coming sooner and sooner.”

Wisely, Moët Hennessy has chosen not to wait on European parliamentarians in order to start taking action. Under its Living Soils, Living Together strategy, launched in 2020, the beverage company committed to a string of activities geared towards regenerating soil health.

The list includes phasing out herbicides from its 28 production facilities around the world, obtaining locally recognised organic certifications for its operations and those of its suppliers by 2030, and investing 20 million euros into the scientific study of soil health and sustainable viniculture.

Considerable weight is also put on the practice of cover cropping, planting nutrient-rich crops such as field beans, winter oats, common vetch and incarnate clover between and underneath vineyards.

The technique protects soil from erosion and improves its structure and water-holding capacity, she explains. Cover crops can also suppress weeds and infuse depleted soils with nutrients.

“By having crops on the soils, you allow organic materials to enter the soils, which returns nutrients back to those soils,” Sommer explains.

While progress is certainly being made (in May alone, Moet Hennessy announced that three of its estates – one in France and two in Argentina – gained organic certifications), the days of a truly regenerative wine industry remain far off for now.

“Our hope is really to transform the landscape,” says Sommer. “When you go into Champagne now, the landscape is still very monocultural. We really want to right this.”

Helping accelerate Moet Hennessy’s “living soils” vision will take advances in the science of soil health; an area that Sommer concedes is complex and remains saddled with unknowns. Critical here is the discovery of grape varieties that work with the soil, not against it.

Industry cooperation will also be required. Last summer, LVMH initiated a pan-industry, two-day forum to promote precisely such collaboration. The next iteration of the biannual World Living Soils Forum is scheduled for 2024. Read more

