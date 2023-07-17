Rising microplastics in seas puts pressure on tyre industry

Summary Water samples reveal levels of microplastics up to 18 times more than 2017-18

July 10 - There’s a race going on at the moment. Sailors from across the world are speeding across the planet’s oceans as part of the Ocean Race, a six-month event that takes teams from the warmth of the Mediterranean to the isolated depths of Point Nemo in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean, with eight other stops along the route. The competition has made headlines recently, and not only for smashing a world record.

In every sample of water taken by sailors along the route, they have found microplastics, and in concentrations far greater than were seen during the last race in 2017-2018. Although scientists noted that their instruments were more sensitive than previously, concentrations are up to 18 times higher. Even at Point Nemo, 320 microplastic particles were found per cubic metre, compared with between nine and 41 in the last race. The highest concentrations were found in coastal areas, with up to 1,712 per cubic metre discovered off the coast of South Africa.

Microplastics, which are defined as particles less than 5mm long, have become tiny menaces to the environment and human health, and efforts to both understand their effects and mitigate their release are ramping up. A 2020 report from Systemiq found that tyre dust was the biggest single source, contributing 78% of the total mass. Plastic pellets – also called nurdles, which come from industrial manufacturing – contribute 18%, and textiles and personal care products account for 4% combined.

Studies looking into tyre and road wear particles (TRWPs), which are a mix of tyre fragments and road surface particles, suggest chemicals and particles arising from tyres are polluting the air we breathe and leaching into bodies of water and surrounding environments.

“These chemicals have a devastating impact on wildlife, and they accumulate into the food chain where they will ultimately pose a significant risk,” said one recent study from Imperial College London. Another, in Nature Communications, found evidence in 2020 that TRWPs travelling on the wind are an even more significant source of ocean pollution than through rivers.

Despite these and other findings, stretching from the mid 2000s, regulators have not acted. “No one’s breaking any rules,” says Nick Molden, founder and chief executive of Emissions Analytics, an independent UK-based company that tests vehicle emissions levels.

Scientists assess microplastics at Manly Cove Beach in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/James Redmayne

Along with developing their own tyre-wear abrasion tests, the company has also recently launched an initiative called the Tyre Emissions Research Consortium, which aims to bring together independent researchers who are tackling the problem. Within a few weeks of launching, Molden says about 400 people are already involved.

A concerted research effort is clearly under way, so why is it taking so long to solve this problem?

For a start, researchers haven’t necessarily been joined up with the auto industry, says Molden, pointing out that there are a lot of scientists looking at aquatic pollution arising from TRWPs, but “those guys weren't typically interfacing with the auto industry and the auto industry regulation”.

A landmark study published in Science in 2020, however, has increased the level of urgency among tyre manufacturers. It was discovered that a chemical arising from car tyres, known as 6PPD-quinone, was responsible for a mass die-off of coho salmon off the west coast of the U.S. The chemical, a product of 6PPD, which is used as a preservative, has now also been found in Australia. “That's what really galvanised everything,” says Molden, “it showed that chain of causality.”

But finding an alternative material is proving challenging. “There is no known replacement for 6PPD today that will provide the same benefits to the tyre in terms of safety, and have no consequences on the environment,” says Cyrille Roget, scientific and technical communications director at Michelin.

It’s something that will require a global level of action and collaboration to address, he says. “If you want to replace 6PPD, you need to understand, what are the effects? Why does this product, after being transformed by ozone, have such an effect on that particular species of salmon? Because if you don't understand that, there is a chance that the replacement product could be worse, that it could adversely affect some other species because you have not understood the problem initially,” he says.

An employee works on a car tyre at the Michelin tyre company's factory in Clermont-Ferrand, central France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michelin is part of an initiative led by chief executives called the Tire Industry Project (TIP), which was formed in 2005 and is convened by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. One of its focus areas is TRWPs, and, according to Gavin Whitmore, senior manager, TIP communications, the findings of the 2020 Science paper were significant. It “prompted TIP to expand its programme of sponsored research to further scientific understanding of the transformation process that results in this newly identified chemical, and the potential for impacts on other salmonids (a family of fish species that includes coho salmon).”

TIP’s stance on the overall risk of TRWPs to human health and the environment, is, however, not aligned with conclusions drawn by much of the scientific community. According to its website the “presence of TRWPs in oceans has not been demonstrated…” and its “sponsored studies have indicated that TRWPs do not pose risk to human health”.

Whitmore says that they have supported seven new studies that they anticipate will be published during the second half of this year, “adding to the 18 published research papers that we have supported since 2009. We are committed to understanding any potential impacts of TRWPs and welcome the growing body of TRWPs-related research.”

Although Molden describes TIP as an “industry-friendly” research group, he senses a change of attitude. Companies are realising “that actually, there is more of a problem here than we were letting on and we possibly need to do something about it”, he says.

With the average tyre releasing about 4kg of microplastics over its lifetime, equating to a global annual total of 6.1m tonnes, action is urgently needed. So where do solutions lie? According to Roget, Michelin’s number one priority is to reduce the quantity of particles that are being released, through understanding how the tyre interacts with the road and making design adjustments, while concurrently exploring bio-sourced, renewable and recycled materials for use in its tyres. Over the last five years, Roget says Michelin has been able to reduce TRWPs by 5%.

Molden says the more premium brands tend to perform better than cheaper imports. “We tested 300 tyres and if you rank them by potential environmental effects, there is a big difference between the best and the worst,” he says.

A driver plugs his fully-electric Nissan Leaf into an on-street residential electric vehicle charging system. EVs can wear out tyres up to 50% faster, due to being heavier. REUTERS/Nick Carey

Regulation, helpfully, may be on the horizon. The forthcoming Euro 7 standard will tighten up emission standards for petrol and diesel cars, including microplastic abrasion limits for tyres and particulate emissions for brakes. The new limits have not yet been published, but Molden says they might be set at about 150mg per km. A typical car sheds about 70mg per km. That sort of a limit will “get rid of the worst ones”, he says, with the limit likely gradually being brought down over time.

There are other, indirect solutions as well, such as designing road surfaces to be less abrasive or more porous. You could also create better water retention systems next to roadways, suggests Roget.

One elephant in the room is the fact that electric vehicles can wear out tyres up to 50% faster than their conventional counterparts, due to being heavier. This, in turn, means higher rates of abrasion. How is this being addressed? “It's a difficult problem,” says Molden. “The government won't want to put a spanner in the works of electrification.”

Roget says Michelin tyres have lower rates of abrasion than other brands and are therefore naturally a better choice for heavier EVs. But at the end of the day, the issue is somewhat out of its hands. “What we try to do is to offer the best tyre possible to reduce the global footprint of tyres under a specific definition… But we are not designing vehicles.”

As EVs continue their unstoppable rise and the Euro 7 standards incrementally pass through the legislative process, we could do with taking some inspiration from the Ocean’s Race sailors. That is, to significantly speed things up.















