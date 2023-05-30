With central bankers worried about nature loss, there’s firepower to make the Montreal biodiversity deal stick, panel says

Summary Webinar experts discuss how the global biodiversity framework will be implemented

May 30 - In December 2022, history was made when governments and business came together in Montreal to agree a global framework to halt and reverse accelerating nature loss. The landmark deal, with 23 time-bound targets to 2030, and four overarching goals to 2050, includes an aim to protect 30% of Earth’s lands and waters.

There is no dispute that it is a much-needed development in the fight to preserve the planet’s precious biodiversity. But how does this new framework align with pre-existing climate and net-zero targets? As renewable energy and other clean technologies become increasingly prioritised, the demand for critical minerals could rise six-fold, predicts the International Energy Agency, putting added strain on the very natural resources that the biodiversity framework is meant to protect.

Ahead of the Reuters Impact summit, which will be held September 6-7, 2023, in London, three experts sat down to discuss this topic in a webinar. Moderating the discussion was Hugo Schally, who is lead negotiator for the global biodiversity framework under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) for the European Commission. Joining him was Emily McKenzie, technical director at the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, and Maxim Vergeichik, senior nature economist at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“The Kunming-Montreal biodiversity framework is … a historic and transformational package for biodiversity,” began Schally. “It is on a par with the Paris Agreement on climate and it paves the way towards a climate-neutral, nature-positive and resilient world by 2050. I think it’s also fair to say that implementation of the framework will be crucial to keeping the 1.5C (climate) goal alive,” he added.

But how does this new framework differ from the Aichi targets, the previous global biodiversity framework that was adopted in 2010 in Nagoya, Japan, whose targets were never achieved?

“There were three things that I would point to that … give me hope that we’ll do a better job of achieving this (new) set of targets,” said McKenzie.

The leadership of the U.N.-backed COP15 biodiversity conference applaud after passing the The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 19, 2022. Julian Haber/UN Biodiversity/Handout via REUTERS

First, the private as well as financial sector were involved in a way that hadn’t been seen in the 30-year history of the CBD. More than 1,000 representatives from business were there, she said. Their presence signalled to negotiators that the business and financial community stood ready to support the framework. In particular, companies backed target 15, which mandates that businesses disclose their impacts on nature.

McKenzie also feels that global momentum around nature and biodiversity has ratcheted up a notch in recent years, with not just the private sector showing strong interest, but the G20 and G7, central banks and regulators, too.

“The Network for Greening the Financial System, which (includes) over 100 central banks and supervisors, is now looking at biodiversity and nature-related risks and has established the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD),” she said. “They're acknowledging that alongside climate change, systemic risks are emerging from biodiversity and nature loss.”

A third difference that she sees is around the action-oriented nature of the targets, which include practical means of implementation. Schally added that the time-bound nature of the targets also sets them apart from the Aichi goals.

Vergeichik said the Kunming-Montreal biodiversity framework for the first time zeroed in on harmful government subsidies. “Subsidies bring huge distortion in the way nature is valued and represented in accounting systems,” he said, promoting expansionist types of land and water use, and use of inputs such as chemical fertiliser. Even just to express the intent to address the harmful nature of these subsidies was a big step in the right direction, he said.

A further crucial aspect of the framework is the scientific basis that underpins the targets, which Vergeichik noted is similar to the way climate change impacts are measured via nationally determined contributions.

A bee collects pollen from an almond blossom. TNFD's aim is to shift global finance to support nature-positive outcomes. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

There is certainly a feeling of hope that this agreement will be a significant global lever in helping to restore nature. But in practical terms, what tools and mechanisms will make it a success?

Bodies such as the UNDP’s Biodiversity Finance Initiative (known as BIOFIN) will help countries dissect the global targets and apply them at national, regional and landscape levels, Vergeichik said. After doing so, governments can then better identify what kind of investment is required, and what kind of regulations might be needed to support implementation.

Another tool, which McKenzie is involved in developing, is the TNFD’s framework, which will help the private sector and financial institutions implement target 15. The tool is currently in beta stage, but 200 organisations are already pilot-testing it. It covers dependencies, impacts and risks, as well as opportunities, she explained.

“Our ultimate aim in developing the framework is to shift global finance to outcomes that are positive to nature and away from those that are harming nature, which is also the ambition of the global biodiversity framework. So, there's nice alignment in our conceptual framing and our ambitions.”

Companies such as BlackRock, Aviva, Scottish Widows and GSK are already publishing materials in which the framework has been applied.

In short, said Schally, initiatives that will help companies and countries understand, then structure and finance their plans in relation to the 23 targets will be key. Robust data and analytics will be required, as well as the right regulatory environment and, finally, a shift in global investment towards nature-positive outcomes.

The panel went on to discuss how net zero and the nature-positive agenda can complement one another.

McKenzie pointed out that the framework for companies to report on and mitigate their climate impacts is already well established. With the Science Based Targets initiative and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guiding companies on taking action on climate, these same bodies are now developing architecture to drive corporate action on nature.

“We're making every effort to make that as aligned as possible. So, in developing the TNFD framework, we have taken the TCFD recommended disclosures as our starting point,” she explained.

An ethanol plant with its giant corn silos next to a cornfield. Biofuel crops are an example where taking action for climate can have an adverse impact on biodiversity and nature.

Ideally, climate and nature-related reporting and disclosures wouldn’t work in parallel, but be seamlessly integrated, she added, and the hope is that within five to 10 years, this will be the case.

This will allow companies to make the best decisions for both climate and nature. “We know that there may be some examples where taking action for climate mitigation without thinking about nature through say, monoculture, afforestation, bioenergy crops or very large built infrastructure for solar or wind energy installations, will have (effects) on biodiversity and nature that need consideration. And so, we need to make sure we’re seeing these things in full,” she cautioned.

It will also allow them to capitalise on positive symmetries. “We know that nature loss is reducing the ability of ecosystems like forests to store carbon, and that's amplifying the effects (of climate change),” said McKenzie. “So we know it’s a negative spiral. But we also know there’s potential for that to be a positive spiral.”

Indeed, scientists say nature-based solutions can provide an estimated 37% of the mitigation needed until 2030 to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement.

Vergeichik agreed, and added that growing societal interest in how nature is being affected will also continue to drive action, with shareholders now more attuned to how companies impact nature: “There’s going to be, with the help of TNFD and rating agencies, new systems that will reflect how companies are doing not just on the dollar side, but also on the impact side,” he said.

McKenzie ended the webinar by pointing out that participation from all levels of government and society will be crucial to the success of the global biodiversity framework. “There’s this important cascade, from nation states … all the way through to markets and households and international organisations, regional organisations, then anchoring it in the action that’s taken at a local level,” she said.

It’s an important reminder that, although high-level negotiations seem at times removed from what any one company or individual can do, the quest to maintain a world that is safe both for humans and nature will require all hands on deck.











