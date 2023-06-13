Lombard Odier's fund arm appoints first Chief Nature Officer

Summary

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The fund arm of Swiss private bank Lombard Odier has hired forestry expert Marc Palahí to be its first Chief Nature Officer, as the environmental debate widens its focus from a relatively narrow fight against greenhouse gas emissions.

A United Nations summit in December approved a first global deal to protect nature and regulators in Europe are increasingly pushing companies to disclose more about their impact on the environment and broader society as well as how much carbon dioxide they produce.

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) said Palahí, who joins from the European Forest Institute, was a strategically important hire and would be responsible for developing its sustainable investment unit holistiQ Investment Partners's nature strategy.

It said it planned to launch tools and investment strategies to support the phase-out of carbon-intensive economic activity and towards those that benefit nature.

With climate change, biodiversity loss, socio-economic insecurity and resource scarcity fuelling "unprecedented challenges", nature was central to addressing them, Jean-Pascal Porcherot, managing partner of Lombard Odier, said.

"Marc's extensive academic experience across nature, forests and the emerging circular bioeconomy industries will be instrumental as holistiQ develops leading nature-based investment products," he added in a statement.

LOIM had 63 billion Swiss francs ($69.94 billion) in assets under management at end-December. HolistiQ, launched earlier this month, is a partnership between LOIM and Systemiq, focused on sustainability-focused system-level change.

Palahí, who joined on June 1 and is based in London, had worked at the European Forest Institute since 2007 and was the director since 2015, responsible for its development as a science-policy platform.

"For the last twenty years I have been working to better understand the large societal challenges we are facing as well as the potential solutions that nature, science and technology can offer to address them," Palahí said.

"It is paramount that in the next decade we need to facilitate an unprecedented economic transformation if we want to place our world on a sustainable path."

($1 = 0.9008 Swiss francs)

