Mercedes-Benz sign green steel agreement with Sweden's H2 Green Steel















BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Mercedes-Benz and Sweden's H2 Green Steel have signed a binding agreement for the delivery of about 50,000 tonnes of green steel to the carmaker's European production annually, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

The companies also signed a memorandum of understanding for the potential supply of green steel produced in North America.

