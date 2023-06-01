Oman's Hydrom signs 3 deals to develop green hydrogen projects with investments of over $20 bln















DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Oman's Hydrom has signed three deals to develop green hydrogen projects involving investments of over $20 billion, Oman's state news agency reported on Thursday.

The projects are a collaboration with BP Oman, Amnah consortium and Oman Green Energy Alliances.

Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; writing by Tala Ramadan; editing by Jason Neely











