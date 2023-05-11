Saudi Arabia and Netherlands agree to collaborate on green energy















ROTTERDAM, May 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of green energy and hydrogen.

The Netherlands could be the main destination for the transport of hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources from Saudi Arabia to Europe, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam.

"Rotterdam would be our hub to Europe," the prince said, adding the Netherlands and Germany would be Saudi Arabia's "natural partners" in the green hydrogen trade.

"You are putting facilities on the ground, you are building storages and pipelines, you have a plan."

Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman











