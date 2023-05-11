Savannah Energy and Niger sign 200 MW solar power plant agreement















DAKAR, May 11 (Reuters) - Savannah Energy (SAVES.L) has signed an agreement with the government of Niger on potential development of two photovoltaic solar power plants with combined generation capacity of up to 200 megawatts, the company said on Thursday.

The two proposed plants are expected to be located near the southern cities of Maradi and Zinder, with connection to Niger's electricity grid.

The aim is for power generation to begin in 2025-26 and to connect to the grid zone that serves the capital, Niamey, by 2026.

The plants will generate affordable energy, increase grid-connected power generation by more than 20% and avoid an estimated 260,000 tonnes of annual carbon emissions, Savannah said in a statement.

Africa-focused oil and gas producer Savannah is at odds with the government of neighbouring Chad over its decision to nationalise oil assets and rights the company acquired from Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) last year.

Exxon closed the sale of its operations in Chad and Cameroon to Savannah in a $407 million deal in December, but the Chadian government has challenged the agreement, saying the final terms of the deal were different to those presented initially.

