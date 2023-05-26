Singapore's Keppel signs deals to ramp up green hydrogen, ammonia output

Keppel FELS employees prepare hard hats for visitors during the delivery ceremony of their semisubmersible accommodation rig to Floatel at their shipyard in Singapore
Keppel FELS employees prepare hard hats for visitors during the delivery ceremony of their semisubmersible accommodation rig to Floatel at their shipyard in Singapore March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corp (KPLM.SI) said on Friday it signed two deals in a bid to intensify its efforts in the development of green hydrogen and ammonia production for use in Australia and export to Asia.

Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next