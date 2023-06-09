SKF to invest up to $278 mln to meet decarbonisation goal by 2030















COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Swedish bearings maker SKF (SKFb.ST) will invest up to 3 billion Swedish crowns ($278.10 million) by 2030 to boost energy efficiency and remove carbon emissions from its operation, the company said in a statement on Friday.

SKF intends to use about 500 million crowns per year up to the end of 2028, it said.

The group also plans to ban fossil fuel investments in its own operations, and to replace the use of fossil gas with renewables or non-fossil fuel alternatives by 2029, it added.

($1 = 10.7875 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.