Comment: New EU reporting rules have a loophole that will jeopardize a green and just transition

July 6 - On 21 June, a bevy of international leaders issued a letter calling for a green transition that leaves no one behind, arguing for people to be “at the centre of our strategy to increase human welfare everywhere on the globe.” The authors of the open letter include the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

Their message is laudable, recognizing that climate change and inequality are interwoven crises. But improving any system requires transparency. We can’t address climate change without understanding who is emitting greenhouse gases and how fast those emissions are being reduced. And we can’t address inequality without understanding how business (and government) activities affect the most vulnerable people in society, and what they are doing to reverse this trend.

So, the publication of the European Commission’s first-ever proposed Sustainability Reporting Standards, just days before this letter, is significant. These standards will require large companies to publicly disclose how they address significant risks to planet and people connected with their business. This includes risks to the human rights – the basic dignity and equality – of workers in company operations and value chains, of communities and of consumers.

The Commission’s proposals are based on drafts prepared by the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG), and are open to public consultation until 7 July. But the Commission has weakened the EFRAG drafts in several places, primarily to allow companies more leeway regarding the topics they consider to be “material” and therefore necessary to include in their public reports; and to give them more time to provide the expected information. Most significantly, it has introduced an extraordinary and permanent loophole that will affect non-employees everywhere.

The Commission proposes that while companies should indeed share key information about the welfare and protection of their direct employees, if they use agency workers and contracted workers, it will be entirely voluntary to disclose that same information, even where the information is material for investors and other stakeholders – that is, where significant impacts and risks are involved. And that goes for their non-employee workers both inside and outside the EU.

While accurate data is lacking, the ILO has pointed to the rapid growth of various forms of multi-party contractual (or non-employee) relationships in Europe and around the world, as well as to the over-representation of women, young people and migrants in such employment. According to the ILO, these workers generally receive lower wages than employees, work longer and more irregular hours, and have less access to social security benefits and protection from employment termination. They are more likely to experience harm to their health and safety, forced labour, and restrictions on their freedom of association and collective bargaining rights. In other words, they are the very workers who are most likely to be left behind by today’s growing inequalities.

Data on these workers is already under-reported by companies. Fewer than half of the companies that responded to Workforce Disclosure Initiative’s (WDI) survey of 167 companies in 2022 provided any data on the proportion of the company’s workforce comprised of non-employee workers; and just 22% stated that contractors and agency workers had sick leave and other necessary leave protections.

Excluding non-employees in a company’s own workforce from European reporting requirements disincentivizes companies to identify and address the serious human rights risks that these workers often face. And it can also create perverse incentives for companies to shift workers out of direct employment and into employment via third parties, in order to avoid scrutiny of low wages and poor working conditions.

It is fundamentally at odds with key EU standards on equal pay and conditions for contracted, temporary agency and posted workers. And it is of global import: EU reporting standards apply to companies’ operations and workers well beyond the EU and will set a precedent for other standard-setters at national, regional and international levels.

In their recent flagship report, the Business Commission to Tackle Inequality recognizes inequality as an urgent systemic risk ‘that is threatening not only individual communities or companies, but entire societies and economies.’ It identifies the provision of safe, secure and sufficient work and the payment of living wages as two of 10 catalytic actions companies should take to tackle deepening inequality. By contrast, in its 2022 analysis of the worlds’ 1,000 most influential companies, the World Benchmarking Alliance, found that only 1% are adequately demonstrating socially responsible business conduct.

Moreover, the European Commission and European Council cannot credibly call for a “green transition that leaves no one behind” while adopting standards that tell markets that certain kinds of workers don’t matter.

We know that climate change disproportionately affects the human rights of vulnerable groups. Yet the WBA analysis of leading companies found that most of those that demonstrated they were taking action to address climate change disclosed very little, if any, information about how they managed human rights risks – and the opposite also held true. So now, more than ever, we need approaches that connect the dots between action on climate change and action on human rights risks.

And it’s not too late. Before the Commission adopts these standards in late July, it should reintroduce reporting requirements that put non-employees on an equal footing with employees, including with regard to the types of non-employee workers in company workforces; whether they are receiving adequate wages; whether they suffer injury or fatality in the workplace; whether they are covered by collective bargaining agreements; and their access to social protections.

It would be one thing to allow companies additional time to gather some of this data – but signalling that this information is not relevant to investors is a bridge too far. These standards are an opportunity for the European Commission to shape a more equal future for workers within and beyond the EU. We urge the European Commission not to squander it.

The European Trade Union Confederation, Frank Bold, the Workforce Disclosure Initiative and the World Benchmarking Alliance contributed to this comment piece.















