Comment: In a warming world, what’s ‘friendly’ about English Premier League clubs jetting around to play each other?















May 23 - As the call for sustainability grows ever stronger, sporting events are increasingly finding themselves being held to account.

In the context of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) sixth assessment report, “the choices and actions implemented in this decade will have impacts now and for thousands of years” – and sport is not immune from the need for near-term action.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham promised to leave a carbon-neutral legacy, but its efforts have still left a number of questions unanswered. At the other end of the scale, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar didn’t prioritise sustainability highly enough to count its emissions properly.

But these are big, expansive, one-off events where athletes, support teams and delegates are expected to fly in from all corners of the globe for sporting spectacles that serve a wider social purpose.

What, then, of the English Premier League? And more specifically, what of its clubs’ pre-season jaunts to faraway lands, where they play in front of adoring fans against other clubs from the Premier League, for no sporting reason at all?

In 2022, 19 of the 20 Premier League clubs hauled their players (and who knows how many backroom staff) onto planes to get their teams ready for the impending season – and to generate new revenue streams from excited fans overseas.

The Liverpool team bus arriving at Anfield for a match with Manchester United. When heading down the M62 to Old Trafford, travel emissions are estimated to be about 0.2 tonnes against the 1,400 tonnes calculated for their pre-season friendly in Bangkok. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Between them, these 19 clubs racked up an estimated 282,589 air miles and 19,847 tonnes of CO2 emissions, according to calculations, using standard greenhouse gas emissions methodologies, for Infogr8, the visual data company I manage. That’s equivalent to the energy consumption of about 2,400 homes for a full year. And that’s not even mentioning the travelling fans following their teams across the globe.

Our deeper dive into the data gives greater cause for concern. On July 12, 2022, Liverpool and Manchester Utd played against each other in Bangkok. We estimate that the travel emissions from the squads, coaching teams and support staff for both teams were around 1,400 tonnes of CO2. Compare that with when Liverpool travel down the M62 to Old Trafford, where the travel emissions come in at just 0.2 tonnes, or 200 kg of CO2. That’s 7,000 times as much CO2, just so they can play against each other in Thailand.

Last year wasn’t a one-off, post-Covid blip, either. The Premier League has already announced that six of its clubs – Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United – will all be travelling to the U.S. this summer to play nine matches against each other in five different cities, whilst West Ham and Tottenham will be travelling to Perth, Australia, for some pre-season hi-jinks, further racking up those emissions.

All of these clubs have either made “environmental statements” or created “sustainability strategies”, so it’s difficult to understand how they can justify flying to the U.S. just to play against each other. It’s questionable enough that so many Premier League clubs fly domestically, according to research by BBC Sport, but long-haul travel entails significantly more emissions, with even less of a sporting excuse.

The pilot of the Croatia teams' plane waves a flag after landing in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar. Qatar was accused of not prioritising sustainability enough as host of the 2022 World Cup. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Looking ahead, the prospect of a “39th game” in each year’s Premier League, a regular season game that is held held abroad, has been discussed among EPL shareholders as part of its “roadmap for meaningful matches abroad”. Such regular-season jet-setting has already been seen by the United States' National Football League, with teams taking part in lucrative trips to London each year, with further European expansion on the cards.

In an ideal world, Premier League clubs would commit to playing all of their pre-season friendlies in the UK, against domestic teams. Although it could be argued that overseas fans might want to see their Premier League heroes in action, to reach all of their fans, in all locations, would be impossible. Perhaps a better idea would be to set up dedicated fan-parks overseas, screening matches on giant screens, to give better access to the Premier League, without the hefty ticket prices.

If that commitment is too much of a stretch, the clubs could consider sticking to Europe at the very least for their friendly matches. In 2022, for example, Arsenal played FC Nuremburg in Germany, at a cost of 110 tonnes of CO2, before flying out to Baltimore to play Everton (880 tonnes of CO2). Add in Everton’s carbon footprint of 775 tonnes for the trip to Baltimore, and we estimate that the total bill comes to 1,655 tonnes.

That CO2 tally for a single (meaningless) game is mind-blowing when you consider that the transport emissions for all 380 matches of the domestic Premier League season adds up to a mere 456 tonnes of CO2 (assuming that any journey over 150 km is taken as a domestic flight, as opposed to coach or train).

Infogr8 contacted the Premier League, presenting them with our data and asking for a comment, and received no response. But the data tells a story that clubs will find increasingly difficult to ignore. The cost of sport, with its big-business underpinnings, carrying on its jet-setting behaviour without regard for its impact on climate change is too much for our planet to bear.











