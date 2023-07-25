Ecuadorean cooperative sells world's first performance-linked, female-focused bond

July 25 (Reuters) - A cooperative in Ecuador has sold the world's first bond where the borrowing cost will depend on how much of the money is lent to firms either owned or led by women from diverse backgrounds.

The $20 million, four-year "diversity and inclusion" bond from Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito Jardín Azuayo is part of a growing share of global debt designed to have a particular societal benefit.

It will be one of the few so far to focus on benefiting women specifically and is the first of its type anywhere to include key performance indicators (KPI), or pre-defined targets, to measure its impact.

In this case, it will be a target for Jardín Azuayo to grow the number of loans it provides to micro, small, and medium-sized Ecuadorean firms owned, or run by women, women migrants and indigenous women.

If it hits the targets, IDB Invest, the private lending arm of the Inter American development Bank that helped structure the bond and bought up half of it, will grant Jardín Azuayo an undisclosed "monetary bonus" and additional "advisory services".

Marisela Alvarega, the development bank's general director for financial institutions, said the set-up would be a "catalyst" for more of these kinds of female-focused bonds.

"It is important because it strengthens the founding objective of the Cooperative, which is to improve the living conditions of a society," Juan Carlos Urgilés, Jardín Azuayo's general manager added.

Credit rating agencies who keep track of bonds around the world estimate that between $900 billon and $1 trillion worth of "thematic" bonds - which usually focus on the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) - will be sold this year.

Around 30% will be issued in Latin America and the Caribbean IDB Invest estimates.

Ecuador has been the focus of bond markets already this year when it carried out the world's largest ever debt-for-nature swap for its Galapagos Islands.

