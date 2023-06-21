Japan will 'aggressively' push for women's participation after gender gap report

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan plans to "aggressively" push for women's participation especially in politics, top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday, following an annual report showing the country slid nine places from last year in a gender gap index.

The World Economic Forum report measuring gender parity for this year ranked Japan 125th out of 146 countries, compared with 116th in last year's report.

The country's gender parity in political empowerment was one of the lowest in the world, ranking at 138 out of 146 countries.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Shri Navaratnam

