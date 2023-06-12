Society Watch: Tea firms urged to forge direct relations with workers amid rising labour abuse

Summary BHRRC report recorded 28 human rights abuses in tea supply chains across five countries

June 6 - Supply chains in the tea sector are proving to be as opaque as the strongest cup of builders’ tea, with human rights abuses recorded on tea plantations across the globe, as workers suffer from unfair wages, inhumane living standards and poor health and safety conditions.

These are the findings of a new report from the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC), which looked at human rights abuses in the tea sector and companies’ approaches to tackling them.

The report’s author, Kate Jelly, warns that a lack of supply chain transparency means companies aren’t being held to account for violations. “Many companies maintaining opaque supply chains are able to distance themselves from human rights abuses,” she says.

“They appear to have overall policy commitments to human rights, but there is limited evidence on how these commitments are implemented in practice, and a general failure to mitigate adverse human rights impacts, which are compounded by their purchasing practices.”

Based on research into news stories from 2022, the report recorded 28 human rights abuses across five countries. Most were linked to wages, benefits and health and safety, although there were also reports of workers being intimidated for their involvement in trade unions.

This is the tip of the iceberg, says Jelly. With an estimated 13 million people in 48 countries working on tea plantations, the real figure is likely to be much higher.

A shopper reaches for a box of tea in a supermarket in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

In 2022 BHRRC asked 65 tea companies for disclosure about their supply chain, of which 29 responded. Of these, 16 were linked to human rights allegations tracked by the BHRCC: Ahmad Tea, Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate, Ekaterra, Goodricke, James Finlay, Jenier, Marks and Spencer, Morrisons, Plus Holdings, Ringtons, Starbucks, Tesco, Tetley, Twinings, Typhoo and Unilever.

However, Jelly adds that: “If more companies had disclosed details of their supply chains, there would likely have been more companies linked to allegations.”

Before publishing the report, companies were asked to respond to the allegations and surveyed about their due diligence measures. BHRRC said the responses indicated a "concerning" lack of worker engagement across the sector.

In its response, Starbucks said all the historical purchases referenced in the report were from estates that were Rainforest Alliance certified. A requirement of the certification is to comply with minimum wages laws.

Natalie Swan, a labour rights programme manager at BHRRC, believes an integral part of due diligence should be direct communications with workers on the ground. “That means not relying on certification, not relying on a human rights policy or a supplier code of conduct.”

Tea is an industry rooted in tradition, based on a system that harks backs to a colonial era. Although there is an increasing number of smallholders growing tea, around 50% globally is still grown on plantations. Many workers on tea estates still rely on their employees for food, housing and education, alongside wages, a situation that creates a culture of dependency, Jelly says.

In common with most global agricultural supply chains, the tea workforce is largely female and on temporary contacts, exacerbating this vulnerability and leaving people at risk of poor health and safety measures, low pay and gender-based violence.

Jenny Costelloe, executive director of the Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP), says the sector in India, where all but seven of the abuses occureed, is governed by the Plantations Labour Act, which was introduced in 1951 and obliges companies to supply a range of welfare benefits. Possibly enlightened at the time, it’s no longer fit for purpose, she says. “When companies want to economise, these welfare provisions are hit.”

The act is gradually being replaced by new occupational health and safety laws, but Costelloe believes companies can do more now to protect the rights of tea workers.

The children of tea pickers play football at a tea plantation in Sri Lanka. Many workers on tea estates still rely on their employees for food, housing and education as well as wages. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

“I think more companies need to buy directly from the producer,” she says, be that a co-operative of smallholders or a tea estate. “That direct relationship is really important ... (and) means that the producer has a better understanding of what’s expected (of them).

“Where things break down is when there are intermediaries, traders who buy tea and sell it on, so that the brand loses visibility along its supply chain.”

BHRRC is seeking to provide brands that visibility with its Tea Transparency Tracker, which links brands and retailers directly to the factories and estates they source from. Of 3,177 facilities, 1,009 were found to be supplying more than one of the companies on the tracker, with 22 supplying more than 10, providing significant opportunity for companies to work together to invest in and improve improving working conditions.

Supply chain transparency and greater clarity about the provenance of tea, would also help workers, trade unions, civil society and consumers hold companies to account for violations, and make it easier for companies to identify and rectify cases of abuse.

Tetley was one of the companies linked to the abuses. In a written statement, Sebastian Michaelis, the company’s head of tea, said its buyers were regular visitors to the estates from which they sourced. “There’s no substitute for seeing an estate first hand to build strong relationships with suppliers, meet workers and gain understanding of key needs and impacts of programmes we might be supporting on the ground,” he said.

Tea workers pluck tea leaves at an estate in India. Tea workers are predominantly female and on temporary contacts, leaving people at risk of poor health and safety measures, low pay and gender-based violence. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

He added that “traceability, certifications, and auditing processes have their place as a base level requirement, but it is the programmes of intervention and improvement and the supplier buyer relationship which can have the most targeted benefit.”

Bettys & Taylors also complied with the BHRRC’s request for supply chain disclosure, only to later discover they too were implicated in possible violations. Also responding via email, the company’s ethical trading manager Susan Turner said that they recognised the importance of capturing the direct voice of workers, although conceded that it wasn’t an easy process.

“Everyone linked to our supply chains and the communities that support them has the opportunity to access our Speak Out policy but we know that this is not easily accessible for most,” she said.

Swan wants to see a shift in thinking and a new risk-based approach that looks beyond those parts of the supply chain that are close to home, concentrating instead on upstream elements “where you’re likely to find the most vulnerable workers.”

Legislation could also play a role. The ETP was formed by companies concerned about issues in their supply chain, says Costelloe, and many will now need to face up to a wave of new legislation, from nation-specific modern slavery acts, to international regulations such as the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.

But it’s important that the tea sector doesn’t “succumb to the burden of legislation that has hit so many industries,” she says, suggesting that information and impact assessments could be shared in order to ease the additional administration. She also wants to see obligations to address human rights included in purchasing agreements.

As consumers’ ethical expectations of their daily cuppa grow, so will the commercial imperative, she says. “The companies that are genuinely committed … are the ones who are generally commercially more successful.”











