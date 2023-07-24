Australian regulator files 'greenwashing' case against Vanguard Investment Australia

Companies Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd Follow

July 25 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Tuesday lodged a "greenwashing" civil penalty proceeding against Vanguard Investment Australia in the federal court.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) blamed that the company misleading conduct about certain environmental, social and governance criteria applied to investments in its fund.

The competition regulator has been stepping up action against Australian firms who have exaggerated claims regarding eco-friendly investments and products, called 'greenwashing'.

"We consider that the screening and research undertaken on behalf of Vanguard was far more limited than that being promised to investors, and we consider this constitutes another example of greenwashing," the ASIC said

The ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties from the court.

Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru

