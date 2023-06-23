Brazil plans September roadshow for first sovereign green bonds -Treasury secretary

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government intends to launch a roadshow in September for its inaugural issuance of sovereign bonds linked to ESG criteria, expecting that it will surpass the $1 billion threshold, Treasury Secretary Rogerio Ceron said on Friday.

The government had previously disclosed its intention to issue a green bond this year, and Ceron emphasized in an interview with local news outlet Exame that the operation also aims to establish a benchmark for private issuances based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

"It will leverage a lot of investment in the country," he said.

Sovereign bonds would be backed by federal government budget allocations for sustainable development, including actions and projects related to environmental and social themes, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva seeks to embrace the transition to a green economy as the focus of its state-driven development policy.

According to Ceron, the government has already secured around 100 billion reais ($21 billion) in additional revenue for 2024 through previously announced measures, but is working on another set of actions concerning tax expenditures that are expected to be announced by the end of the year.

Ceron noted that closed-end funds, which offer favorable investment opportunities to wealthier Brazilians by taxing earnings only when distributed to investors, are under review, and adjustments to this taxation model may be made.

Increasing tax collection is deemed crucial for sustaining the new fiscal regulations introduced by the government, aimed at averting uncontrolled public debt after Lula boosted social expenses to fulfill campaign promises.

The new fiscal rules were recently approved by the Senate and now await a final vote in the lower house.

Treasury calculations indicate a primary deficit of 100 billion reais for the central government this year, equivalent to 1% of GDP, said Ceron, adding that this figure could potentially be lower. Under the new fiscal rules, the government's goal will be to zero the deficit next year.

($1 = 4.7785 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.