Comment: To get to net zero, companies have to urgently up their game on transition plans

June 14 - Last week CDP launched its Corporate Environmental Action Tracker, which coincided with Bonn Climate Conference's dialogues on the Global Stocktake, assessing collective progress towards implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement. Both underpin the drive for accountability from non-state actors.

While we await the formal outcome of the first Global Stocktake at COP28, we have long known that action is nowhere near where we need it to be to reach the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5C. Transition plans are a crucial to get us there, but the newly launched tracker shows that only 1% of global emissions disclosed through CDP are covered by credible climate transition plan disclosure.

In the UK, the recent launch of the government's Green Finance Strategy confirmed what the government had announced just before COP26 in 2021: its commitment to becoming the world’s first Net Zero-aligned Financial Centre by ensuring that firms have robust plan for how they will get to net-zero.

A transition plan is a vital tool for companies to demonstrate how they will move towards a net-zero future while remaining profitable. New requirements for listed and private companies to disclose their transition plans are expected, and businesses should already be acting.

Yet despite the increased attention and awareness, few firms are operating at the level of best practice, and the development and disclosure of transition plans across the real economy remains worryingly low. At CDP, the world’s largest environmental disclosure platform, our latest assessment of climate transition plan disclosure showed that globally, only 0.4% of companies had credible climate transition plan disclosure.

We also found that only four UK companies disclosed sufficient information on their transition plans in 2022 (although 206 companies were well on their way to disclosing sufficient information). As a result, the quality and quantity of plans is nowhere near the level needed to channel the private capital flows which are required for the global climate transition.

People cycle through the City of London financial district. The UK government has committed to becoming the world’s first Net Zero-aligned Financial Centre. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The regulatory landscape is set to change rapidly and companies that move early and develop high-quality transition plans will gain first-mover advantage internationally. Listed companies and financial institutions in the UK are already required to publish a plan, or to explain why they have not done so. The Financial Conduct Authority is expected to strengthen that requirement, and the UK has now also committed to consult on transition plan requirements for private companies. Transition plan disclosure requirements are also coming into place in the EU, and numerous governments and regulators are now discussing transition plans in international regulatory forums, including the G7 and G20.

For companies seeking support in developing and disclosing their transition plans, tools are already in place. COP26 saw the formation of the UK’s Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) to establish best practice for private sector transition plans, and CDP, a leading member of the TPT, has been aligning its disclosure platform to allow companies to disclose through it, to remain ahead of regulation.

In 2021, CDP set out what constitutes a credible climate transition plan, with eight key elements including governance, scenario analysis and target setting. The TPT best practice approach to transition planning includes consideration of how companies will contribute to the economy-wide transition.

This thinking will continue to evolve, as the TPT has convened a group to establish how nature should feature in transition plans and corporate disclosures, and CDP sits within that working group to highlight how best a company can disclose an integrated transition plan.

The latest IPCC report set out that solutions and funding to transform the global economy to achieve the Paris Agreement goals already exist, but that companies need to act on their climate commitments. Given the depth and speed of emissions cuts required, action cannot occur at the last moment. It’s time for companies to wake up to the value of transition plans and see them not as an additional step to a business plan, rather an essential and central part of it.















