Comment: Why we need to keep holding companies’ feet to the fire on climate action

July 31 - Scientists first sounded the alarm on climate change more than 40 years ago. Decades later, our understanding of the role the global economy has played in exacerbating climate change has evolved rapidly. It is now indisputable. But corporate action has not kept pace.

Just 24% of 10,000 companies that disclose through CDP (covering 5% of global emissions) are on track to meet their emissions reduction targets. This is deeply worrying and demonstrates the scale of the challenge.

Too many businesses lack ambition and a credible climate transition plan that aligns with the latest science and the scale of change required. Too few financial institutions are taking into account environmental risk when choosing where to invest and some governments around the world are deprioritising climate change.

When we founded CDP, it started with a singular purpose: to create an accountability mechanism. Through devising a system for environmental disclosure we have essentially created an x-ray machine for companies’ environmental performance – revealing what targets they have, how robust they are and whether or not they are set to achieve them. We have been working for over 20 years to collect that data and get it into the right hands to shift the global economy away from its toxic relationship with the environment.

At the beginning it felt like trying to move an oil tanker by blowing on it. But over the years we’ve seen this simple, but consistent, request to collect data become ever-more powerful. Today, almost 19,000 companies report their climate data through CDP. Back in 2002, we were ecstatic to reach 245.

A view of the City of London financial district. Disclosure aligned with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures is mandatory for many large businesses and financial institutions in the UK. REUTERS/Neil Hall

What CDP pioneered hasn’t just become a norm: it’s becoming law in most major economies and disclosure aligned with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures is already mandatory for many large businesses and financial institutions in the UK.

While the significant increase in companies disclosing is an incredible achievement, it puts into sharp focus where we are heading. The urgent need to limit global heating to within 1.5 degrees Celsius is bearing down on us, with ever-greater pressure.

Corporations are essential to building the society-wide consensus required if we are to ever bring in the policy needed to decarbonise the economy.

We’ve established that data is important, but we must put that data into the hands of those who can influence change if we are going to unlock solutions to the climate crisis. For years we have been providing investors, policymakers, academics and corporates with data to inform their plans and actions. However, the urgency required to respond means we want to go further. That’s why we have developed the Corporate Environmental Action Tracker to provide a greater level of free, accessible and easy-to-understand data.

This tool allows anyone to access and view aggregated emissions data covering nearly 10,000 companies (equivalent to 16% of direct emissions). It also allows users to predict the trajectory of emissions reductions from companies disclosing through CDP.

A worker carries polyethylene using a forklift at a plastics factory. The number of companies with Scope 3 sustainability targets has doubled since 2019. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

The tracker presents two uncomfortable truths: not enough companies are disclosing and setting targets, and current targets need to be bolder. If all actors adopted similar targets to CDP disclosers, the gap between potential emissions reductions by 2050 and where we need to be for a 1.5C future would be equivalent to the current annual emissions from China and the United States combined.

However, there are green shoots to offer hope. Our first live data set features more than twice the number of assessed companies we had when we announced the tracker in 2021. This is a testament to progress and to the impact of data reporting: companies are increasingly understanding the importance of environmental disclosure and the opportunities that await those who do it well.

It is also positive that leaders of many of the world’s largest companies recognise the need for change, with over 90% of FTSE 100 companies, and 80% of the S&P 500, included in the tracker. We know, too, that the proportion of global emissions covered by companies with a target that includes Scope 3, which includes company supply chains and the impact of their products in use, has more than doubled since 2019.

Put simply, the power of disclosure is exemplified in this tool. While it shows that progress has been made, it also pinpoints specific pain points, to help inform and drive forward action.

I have the great privilege of meeting people every week who are doing fantastic things in an effort to meet the challenges of the climate crisis. However, the truth is the world is nowhere near where it needs to be, and while we are all aware of the problem it’s what happens now that matters. At CDP, we will continue to push relentlessly for greater corporate transparency because the more disclosure we have, the more accurate the picture we can develop and, in turn, the better informed we are to act.

