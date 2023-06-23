Development banks can boost lending by $200 bln - Paris summit statement

New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. The aim of the two-day climate and finance summit was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries whose predicaments have been worsened by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine better tackle poverty and climate change. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Multilateral development banks are expected unlock $200 billion in extra firepower by running their balance sheets more tightly and taking more risk, leaders meeting at a summit in Paris said in a statement.

Many of the around 40 leaders gathered in Paris voiced concerns that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were increasingly outdated for tackling challenges like climate change and post-COVID poor country debt burdens.

"We ... expect an overall increase of 200 billion (dollars)of MDBs’ lending capacity over the next ten years by optimizing their balance sheets and taking more risks," the statement obtained by Reuters said.

"If these reforms are implemented, MDBs may need more capital," it added.

U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Paris ahead of the summit that efforts to squeeze more lending from the development lenders had to be carried out before considering the possibility of capital increases.

The U.S. is the largest shareholder of the IMF and World Bank.

Reporting by John Irish and Leigh Thomas Editing by Christina Fincher

