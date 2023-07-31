ESG Watch: Investors hail end to ‘alphabet soup’ of sustainability disclosure with new ISSB standards

Summary ISSB standards address disclosure fatigue, with a globally consistent reporting standard

July 28 - The world of global business standards is a deliberate and slow-moving one. That makes the recent release of the first International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards after just 18 months lightning quick, in relative terms.

The board’s inaugural standards are IFRS S1, which tells companies what information they need to disclose to investors about the sustainability-related risks and opportunities they face over the short, medium and long term; and IFRS S2, which sets out specific climate-related disclosures and is designed to be used with IFRS S1.

Given the number of sustainability standards that already exist, you would expect the heart of the average sustainability director to sink at the arrival of yet another set of forms to fill in. But the ISSB and its standards are designed to address this disclosure fatigue, continuing a process of consolidation in sustainability standards that started a few years ago.

“I’m really excited about the new standards,” says Michiel van der Lof, global corporate reporting services leader at consultancy EY. “Investors have been asking for a globally consistent standard for many years.”

The standard provides the simplicity, comparability and clarity that investors need, agrees Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, chief commercial officer of RepRisk, an ESG data provider, which identifies material ESG risks on companies, assets and countries. “It should create one global baseline and bring sustainability reporting and financial reporting together, so they are no longer siloed.”

Disclosure scheme CDP will integrate its questionnaires to companies with ISSB from 2024, says Sue Armstrong-Brown, CDP’s global director for environmental standards and thought leadership. “There is a proliferation of reporting requirements and standards. It’s confusing for the market, and it makes it difficult to navigate.”

Tourists wait to be evacuated following fires on the island of Rhodes, Greece. The new ISSB standard offers more transparency on the financial risk to investors from climate change. REUTERS/Nicolas Economou

Because the ISSB is part of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation, which also administers the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the sustainability standards are compatible with the financial ones, says van der Lof. “That compatibility with IASB and the connectivity between the financial and sustainability information – that is the true additional element.”

Ilmi Granoff, senior fellow at the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law and Adjunct Research Scholar at Columbia Law School, says: “The ISSB standards are not fundamentally about a world of voluntary disclosure. They are emerging at a time when we are shifting towards regulated reporting regimes, and it is really important to harmonise those, and the language that different regimes are using – that is the key to convergence.”

The potential of a global baseline has already been partially fulfilled, with both the European Union and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) working closely with ISSB.

There was a big step forward last week, when the standards were endorsed by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The IOSCO is now calling on the 130 capital markets regulators in the organization, which regulate more than 95% of the world’s securities markets, to consider how they can incorporate the standards into their regulatory frameworks to deliver consistency and comparability of sustainability-related disclosures worldwide.

That means there is a lot more transparency on the financial risk to investors of the physical and transition risks of climate change, adds Ben Taylor, global strategy and markets leader in EY’s climate change and sustainability services.

One reason the standard was developed so quickly is that it was based on the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which call for companies to disclose information on climate-related risks and opportunities around four pillars of governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets. The IFRS says that companies that apply the ISSB Standards will meet the TCFD recommendations and so do not need to apply the TCFD recommendations in addition to the ISSB Standards.

To cement the link between the two initiatives, the ISSB will take over responsibility for monitoring progress of companies’ climate-related disclosures from the Financial Stability Board from next year. The FSB said that the publication of the ISSB standards marked the culmination of the TCFD’s work, and the move has been welcomed by many as a further consolidation that clarifies the “alphabet soup” that plagued sustainability reporting until recently.

An assembly line an an electronics factory in the Philippines. The ISSB standard includes Scope 3 emissions, which covers those in companies' supply chains. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An analysis by CDP of G7 countries and a group of 17 European countries (which would be among the best performers on TCFD disclosure) shows that no more than 19% of the companies from any country had achieved 100% TCFD-aligned disclosure through CDP.

One key gap is the lack of disclosure on how climate-related information is fed into company strategies, while companies also perform poorly on risk management, “suggesting that they do not have sufficient processes in place to assess and manage climate risk," CDP says.

In addition, fewer than half of companies are reporting on their supply chain emissions, or Scope 3, even though these amount to 11.4 times their direct emissions.

Armstrong-Brown of CDP points out that the number of companies disclosing is increasing, and the information they disclose is becoming more comprehensive. “ISSB will improve that,” she adds, in part because it includes Scope 3 emissions. “It includes a much more complete set of data and should strengthen efforts to drive emissions reductions.” However, she warns that companies will have to disclose a much bigger and more demanding data set and not all of them will be able to do so immediately.

Another issue that concerns some is that the ISSB considers only the impacts of climate and environmental risks on the company, rather than also looking at the company’s impact on climate and the environment (an analysis known as double materiality).

“The impact on financial performance is an important element, but it’s not the full picture. Double materiality is crucial to assess a company’s full impact," says Mihailescu Cichon.

Yet Granoff is optimistic. “Some critics are saying ISSB sets the bar too low, and others are saying it is too high. Harmonisation is valuable when it is not setting a race to the bottom. ISSB has shown it is not doing that. One way or another, companies and their supply chains will be reporting and that will encourage jurisdictions like the United States to follow through with its SEC rules, for example."

