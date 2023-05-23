ESG Watch: Venture capital climate pact seeks to help startups aim for net zero

Summary Venture Capital Alliance is the latest member of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero

Venture investment identified as having a key role to play in nascent climate solutions

VCA members commit to encourage portfolio companies to set net zero by 2050 targets

Alliance plans to develop ‘rigorous’ framework and toolkit for use by member firms















May 22 - When the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero was created in the run-up to the U.N. COP26 climate conference in 2021, it spawned net-zero groups across the financial sector, covering asset owners, asset managers, insurers, banks, financial services providers and investment consultants.

But until recently, there was no grouping for early-stage investors and venture capitalists. That changed in April, with the launch of the Venture Climate Alliance.

Venture firms have a key role to play in the fight against climate change, argues Daniel Firger, co-founder and lead advisor of the VCA, and managing director of Great Circle Capital Advisors. “Venture investment is the first money, and often the first governance, for pre-scale climate solutions. The founders of these companies are often not where they need to be on tracking their impacts.

“Venture capital investors are the first institutional touchpoint and in the best position to help these companies grow in a net zero-aligned way from day one.”

On top of that, the time was right for the VC community to step up, adds Firger, a former adviser to Michael Bloomberg. “Every other part of the capital markets and the financial system, from banks and insurers to large public equities, is part of the discussion about what it means to align with net zero by mid-century. Just because we are early-stage or small, it doesn’t mean that venture capital and private equity get a free pass.”

When put against the $130 trillion of assets committed to net zero under the GFANZ umbrella, the tens of billions invested by venture capital barely registers, but “when you think about the pathway to the global net-zero transition, the venture community plays a huge role,” says Alexandra Harbour, co-founder and chair of the VCA and a principal at Prelude Ventures, a fund focused on funding climate solutions. “Because venture capital firms invest at the earliest stages of innovation and company formation, actions taken now can have outsized effects over the coming decades.”

An aerial view of drought affecting California, U.S., September 19, 2022. Understanding of the magnitude of the climate crisis is growing in the venture community. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

The alliance aims to bridge the gap between the startup community and public markets, where many companies have announced their own net-zero targets.

“Although most of our portfolio companies have limited impact on GHG emissions today, the most successful VC-backed outcomes will build products and services with significant climate impacts in the future,” Harbour adds.

Yet while there is plenty of money to be made from providing funding to startups that create climate solutions “it’s still harder than it should be to raise money for these companies”, says Firger. Partly, that is to do with VC’s business model, with many firms still focused on software products rather than producers of hardware and equipment. “That’s a problem, because so many of the challenges that need to be addressed require new technologies that are not purely software-related.”

Christian Thiel, chief executive of Energy Nest, an early-stage company that manufactures thermal energy storage solutions, says that a few years ago talking to investors was a struggle if your business model was not fully digitised. “They would ask ‘where’s your app?’ There was an arrogance about it.”

However, now that the tech bubble has burst and the urgency of climate action has increased, especially in industry, there is a growing appetite for more hardware-focused climate solutions.

When it comes to measuring performance, venture investments cannot use the same metrics as other GFANZ alliances, which “start at a baseline of emissions and draw a downward-sloping curve”, Firger says. “For a founder with a technology proven in a lab and looking to scale their business and sell products to customers for the first time, clearly their emissions will go in the wrong direction. It’s more about avoided emissions: the impact of new technologies that can accelerate the decarbonisation of incumbent companies or disrupt their business model with new products or solutions.”

There are currently 23 members of the VCA, some of them dedicated climate investors and others with a more generalist approach. They have committed to becoming net zero in their own operations by 2030 and to encourage their portfolio companies to set net zero by 2050 targets, as well as helping them to achieve this.

Union Square Ventures, based in New York, has not traditionally been seen as a climate investor. Its core investment thesis is based on “backing trusted brands that broaden access to knowledge, capital and wellbeing,” says general counsel Samson Mesele. “Our core investment strategy is important, but ultimately it will not mean that much if we succumb to the climate crisis.”

Mark Carney, who launched the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, with Britain's then Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

In 2020, Union Square raised $162 million for its first climate fund and in 2022, it added a second, with $200 million at its disposal. The first fund is mainly focused on solutions that help to cut emissions (mitigation), while the second will invest principally in companies that tackle the impacts of climate change (adaptation).

Over the past 12 months, Union Square’s climate strategy investments have made up about half of its total funding.

“Understanding of the magnitude of the climate crisis is growing in the venture community, and the evidence of that is that some generalist funds have joined the VCA, but others declined to join,” says Mesele. “One investor said that what we’re doing is great, but right now they need to stick to their core focus. It’s disappointing, but I think it will change over time.”

It is a challenge to integrate future scenarios, which may include real-economy emissions reductions facilitated by companies’ solutions, into today’s business models.

One of the VCA’s first tasks will be to develop “a rigorous, consensus-based framework and toolkit for use by member firms and others in tracking and reporting on progress” towards their climate commitments, aligned with GFANZ, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) Race to Zero Campaign and other sector-specific net-zero alliances. It will also seek to shed light on how the companies they are funding could contribute to net-zero targets.

Scaling early-stage innovation – the core business of venture capital – is essential to the speed and scale of the net-zero transition, the VCA points out. “Given this, venture investors and the teams they support stand to benefit immensely if they can successfully communicate the real-world impact of the solutions they’re building. Methodologies seeking to maximise VC investors’ contribution to net-zero impact will need to encourage the creation of decarbonizing innovation, not just manage portfolio composition to avoid GHG emissions.”

Firger adds: “At a time when there is a general sense that VC is pulling back rather than putting its foot on the accelerator, this is a way for firms to double down on climate.”











