EU watchdog to check on sustainability disclosures by asset managers

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog said on Thursday it will check on whether asset managers are complying with the bloc's rules on sustainability-related disclosures.

"The goal is to assess the compliance of supervised asset managers with the relevant provisions in the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the Taxonomy Regulation and relevant implementing measures," the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement.

