Fidelity International appoints Tan as chief sustainability officer

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asset manager Fidelity International said on Thursday it had appointed Jenn-Hui Tan to the newly created position of chief sustainability officer.

Tan, who was previously global head of stewardship & sustainable investing at Fidelity, will now be responsible for both the group's sustainable investing and corporate sustainability teams, it said in a statement.

"Setting ambitious sustainability goals at an enterprise level is a core part of our approach to drive positive change," said Global Chief Investment Officer Andrew McCaffery.

"As the sustainability landscape continues to evolve in line with client and regulatory expectations, we believe it is important to have a single point of accountability across Fidelity."

Tan joined the company in 2007 from law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.