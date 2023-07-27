Portuguese solar developer gets $275 mln from EIG to boost capacity

LISBON, July 27 (Reuters) - Portugal' solar project developer Prosolia Energy said on Thursday it had received 250 million euros ($274.70 million) in financing from U.S.-based fund EIG, as it aims to ramp up capacity to 2 gigawatts (GW) by 2026.

It said in a statement that the money will allow the company to consolidate its position in its current markets - Spain, Portugal, France and Italy - and "open up new markets, such as the United Kingdom, Germany or Benelux".

Despite Prosolia having only 40 MW of capacity in operation, it has a strong portfolio of 2.85 GW under construction.

"EIG's financial support will help Prosolia Energy’s efforts to meet its 2026 goal of reaching an operating capacity of 2 GW," it said, adding that it also intends to promote new technologies as part of Europe's efforts to transition away from polluting energy sources.

Prosolia Energy focuses on industrial self-consumption projects and on utility-scale generation of renewable energy for sale to the market.

It said EIG - an institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors - had $23.1 billion under management as of September 2022.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves;editing by Andrei Khalip

