S&P Global drops ESG alphanumeric scale

The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - S&P Global has dropped an alphanumeric scale it launched in 2021 to score publicly rated entities in some sectors and asset classes on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing their credit quality.

"We have determined that the dedicated analytical narrative paragraphs in our credit rating reports are most effective at providing detail and transparency on ESG credit factors material to our rating analysis, and these will remain integral to our reports," it said in a statement released on Friday.

S&P Global, which is one of the world's largest raters of corporate debt, said the decision would take effect "immediately".

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely

