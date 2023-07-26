Thyssenkrupp to invest 3 bln eur in green steel plant - econ ministry

ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg
A steel worker of ThyssenKrupp walks in front of a blast furnace at a ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg, western Germany, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) will invest around 3 billion euros in its proposed green steel plant in Duisburg, including over 2 billion euros in government subsidies given EU approval last week, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The site is due to start operation at the end of 2026 and forms the centre of Thyssenkrupp's effort to decarbonise production at its steel division.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Rachel More

