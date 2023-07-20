UBS says $100 mln blended finance initiative receives new backers

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - British and U.S. development finance organisations have agreed to be anchor investors in a new $100 million private-public finance initiative led by UBS' philanthropic arm and non-profit Bridges Outcomes Partnerships, UBS (UBSG.S) said on Thursday.

Initial investments in the initiative, focused on delivering Sustainable Development Goal-aligned outcomes, would support government-backed initiatives to support education in Sierra Leone and Ghana, as well as a social enterprise to re-sell and recycle plastic waste in Nigeria, UBS said in a statement.

