US sees climate finance as area of possible cooperation with China, Treasury official says
WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with the China's vice premier and women economists on Saturday during her trip to Beijing, a U.S. Treasury official said.
Climate finance is an area where cooperation with China is "distinctly possible," the official said, adding that Yellen will also meet with people working on sustainable finance.
