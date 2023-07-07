US sees climate finance as area of possible cooperation with China, Treasury official says

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with the China's vice premier and women economists on Saturday during her trip to Beijing, a U.S. Treasury official said.

Climate finance is an area where cooperation with China is "distinctly possible," the official said, adding that Yellen will also meet with people working on sustainable finance.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.