US sees climate finance as area of possible cooperation with China, Treasury official says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with the China's vice premier and women economists on Saturday during her trip to Beijing, a U.S. Treasury official said.

Climate finance is an area where cooperation with China is "distinctly possible," the official said, adding that Yellen will also meet with people working on sustainable finance.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Rami Ayyub

